On tonight's AEW Revolution it was announced Dynamite: Blood and Guts will take place on March 25 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The show will feature one giant covered cage with two rings for WarGames-like match. You can check out the promo in the video below.

The name of the show is a play off of what Vince McMahon said during an earnings call about AEW last July. Vince said WWE will not "do blood and guts and things of that nature, such as what is being done on our new potential competitor."

Check out our live coverage of tonight's PPV!