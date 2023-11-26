Johnny Gargano Shares Theory On Why Logan Paul, Other Celebrities Are Good Wrestlers

When Logan Paul and Bad Bunny made their wrestling debuts in 2022 and 2021, respectively, they received a lot of pushback from fans complaining about how a pair of outsiders were taking the spots of full-time talents. However, both men have turned heads with their performances over the past few years, so much so that they are no longer viewed as "celebrity" wrestlers.

Johnny Gargano is among those who have embraced the value that Paul and Bunny bring to the WWE, telling "Battleground Podcast" that he hopes to see more outsiders taking to the craft of pro wrestling.

"Both Bad Bunny and Logan Paul grew up huge wrestling fans. They're also really, really, athletic, and that helps a lot," Gargano said, crediting Pat McAfee for paving the way for other outsiders. "Pat McAfee — huge, huge, huge wrestling fan, athletic freak. Just had such a great mindset. And that's kind of what it all comes down to, as well. If you come into pro wrestling and you have a great mindset ... if you genuinely love this, you want to be great at it, and you're athletic. I think those are the three traits that are really going to help celebrities and really have already helped celebrities. I think those guys have gone above and beyond."

Gargano then credited the aforementioned men for "setting the bar so high" for every other outsider planning to make the transition to wrestling. In particular, he had additional praise for fellow Cleveland native Paul, who captured the United States Championship from Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel.

"Logan Paul has taken that United States Championship everywhere he has gone, and he has gotten so many new eyes on that United States Championship. At the end of the day, he has put his all into our sport. He has had incredible matches. People don't want to say it because he's Logan Paul or whatever, but he's absolutely killed it."