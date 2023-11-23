Booker T Says Former WWE Superstar Would Be A 'Notch On The Belt' For AEW

Booker T recently said on his "Hall of Fame" podcast that he thinks AEW would be the best place for Ronda Rousey, and that she would be a major signing for Tony Khan.

"I don't think Tony Khan is really concerned about how much money he's spending on getting these guys under that banner. I think he's moreso happy having those guys around and seeing those guys as a part of AEW," he said. "That right there, that's a notch on the belt right there, snatching someone like Ronda Rousey from WWE. Just being able to say that. If Ronda Rousey is smart, she'll sign a contract too and make sure the contract is only for 10 days a year."

Booker T said he believes Rousey loves the wrestling business but understands that life on the road in WWE isn't for everyone. He said it's not appealing to most, and you really have to be a "road warrior" to pull it off. He brought up Jake Roberts, who said when you sign the contract, you're obligated to work every day.

"So for me, Ronda was like, 'Man, I like this WWE thing, it's been cool having those WrestleMania moments with The Rock. Oh, that's great, but I don't have time to be on the road every weekend, that isn't want I want to do,'" Booker T said. "But for Ronda to be able to do this when she wants to do it, I think AEW is the greatest place for her to be."

Rousey most recently appeared on an ROH episode, teaming with real-life friend Marina Shafir to take on Billie Starkz and ROH Women's World Champion Athena. Following the match, Khan said it was a one-time appearance for Rousey, but they had a "great conversation." Rousey left WWE following a loss to Shayna Baszler at Summerslam.

