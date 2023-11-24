Kevin Sullivan Wonders How Anyone Couldn't Be A Fan Of Recent AEW Signee

Will Ospreay has proven to be a polarizing figure in wrestling circles, especially among those who've been critical of his in-ring style and his reliance on high-risk spots. As an example, Ospreay received a ton of flak for dropping Kenny Omega on his head with a Tiger Driver 91 at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024. With Ospreay recently inking a multi-year deal with AEW, wrestling fans in the United States are about to be introduced to a lot more jaw-dropping sequences, and Kevin Sullivan, for one, is excited about the matches in the pipeline.

"I'm a big fan of Ospreay's work," Sullivan said on "Tuesday with The Taskmaster." "How can you not be? He threw a punch against [Chris] Jericho at All In ... and you've gotta give Jericho the credit for [selling] the punch. But the punch he threw looked like it took his head off. I mean, it looked like Jericho's head was going to roll down the aisle. Ospreay's work is so tight that it's very hard to see through it, and when he threw that punch, I was like, 'Whoa. Maybe he should give some of the guys ... and I'm not knocking a lot of them ... the AEW's younger guys ... maybe he should give a seminar on how to throw a punch.' You don't really need to take their heads off; you've just gotta make it look like it laid in."

Sullivan noted that he suspended disbelief watching Ospreay vs. Jericho at Wembley Stadium, and he legitimately thought the latter was hurt from being on the receiving end of Ospreay's offense. Sullivan feels the trait of realism is somewhat rare in modern wrestling, which is why he further appreciates Ospreay's skillset.

