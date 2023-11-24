Backstage News On Roman Reigns' WWE Royal Rumble Plans

With Roman Reigns not involved at WWE's Survivor Series this weekend, his next scheduled match is not expected to happen until next year at the WWE Royal Rumble. However, it appears that LA Knight will not be his opponent following their bout at WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

Despite the fact that there are some in WWE who believe Knight should be facing the "Tribal Chief" once again, Paul "Triple H" Levesque has other plans, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. It is currently unknown who WWE has planned to face Reigns at the first PLE of 2024 or whether or not that storyline will continue heading into the "Road To WrestleMania."

Knight recently challenged Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE's Crown Jewel but came up short. However, it took interference from Jimmy Uso for the champ to secure a victory, and many fans felt the lack of a clean finish was going to open up the door for that storyline to continue. That is especially true since Knight has continued feuding against The Bloodline ever since that point, having defeated Uso and appearing to have Solo Sikoa in his sights next.

It has kept Knight in a featured role, while he continues to be a top merchandise seller for the company, all of which are positive signs for someone to be involved in the title scene. However, it appears that his work with Reigns was simply a one-off for the Saudi Arabian crowd — at least for now, as things can always change in wrestling.