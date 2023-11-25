Backstage Update On AEW's Dante Martin

AEW's tag team division could be taking to the skies once again, as Top Flight could be returning to the ring soon.

According to Fightful Select, Top Flight's Dante Martin was backstage at a recent AEW show, as Martin nears recovery from the severe leg injury he suffered in March at ROH Supercard of Honor. Martin delivered a Canadian Destroyer in the match, which sent him flying through a table during a multi-team "Reach For The Sky" ladder match for the then-vacant ROH World Tag Team Championship, breaking his leg. Dante was said to be ahead of schedule in July in a brief update from Ian Riccaboni on ROH. There are currently no creative plans for Dante.

During Dante's injury hiatus, Darius Martin has been a singles competitor in AEW, Ring of Honor, and the independent scene, occasionally teaming with the similarly fast-paced Action Andretti in place of Dante in tag matches. Dante's injury came just one year after his last injury, which occurred in July 2022, which came not long after his brother Darius returned from an injury.

Darius and Dante signed with AEW in 2020 after a celebrated run on the independent scene, initially making a name for themselves during the COVID-19 tapings AEW held in Daily's Place in Jacksonville, FL. They won the 2022 Three Kings Trios Battle Royal alongside AR Fox, which came with a monetary reward, but the trio was unsuccessful in challenging the then-Trios Champions Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks in February of this year on "AEW Dynamite Championship Fight Night."