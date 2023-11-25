WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle Reveals Worry Randy Orton Had Ahead Of WWE Return

Randy Orton is lined up to return to WWE for the first time in 18 months as the fifth member of Cody Rhodes' team at Survivor Series. It should mark the end of a long recovery period for Orton, sidelined after lower back fusion surgery with concerns over his in-ring future. Kurt Angle addressed Randy Orton's worries over the health of his back during "The Kurt Angle Show"(h/t Fightful for quotes).

"I was communicating with him for quite some time when he was out with the injury," he shared. "He was telling me, 'Hey, man, it's not looking good. I don't know how my back is going to heal if my back's going to heal.' So he was a little worried about it for a while and eventually it started to heal up and now I think he's okay, but it was pretty serious for some time."

Angle further opined that Orton was still relatively young and should at least have six or seven years left in the business. Randy Orton was last seen in WWE alongside Matt Riddle, then the "WWE Raw" Tag Team Champions, in a title unification bout with "WWE SmackDown" Tag Team champions The Usos. Jey Uso and Orton are set to be on the same team alongside Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins. There has been some speculation over whether Orton's spot on the team was actually reserved for an unexpected CM Punk return. But numerous reports have emerged to dispel this. As with anything in wrestling, time will tell. Orton is at least announced to be returning tonight.

