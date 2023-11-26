Backstage News On Which Match Will Main Event WWE Survivor Series

WWE are set to produce one of their biggest shows of the year on Saturday night, with the annual Survivor Series premium live event in Chicago featuring two bumper WarGames matches and plenty of speculation regarding a potential return of hometown hero, CM Punk. Both the male and female members of the roster will compete inside the hellacious double-ring steel cage structure, with some of the company's biggest names in action in the feature bouts.

The latest details from PWInsider have revealed which match will headline the night for WWE — and it shouldn't come as a major surprise to any fan who has been following the product in recent months. According to the outlet, the men's WarGames match between The Judgment Day and the all-star babyface lineup of Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Seth Rollins will go on last inside the sold-out Allstate Arena.

At this stage, there is no official word on the full match order for Survivor Series, with the event kicking off at 8pm EST.

Stay tuned to Wrestling Inc. all weekend for all your WWE Survivor Series news, including live coverage of the event.