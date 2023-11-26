Stephanie McMahon Reportedly Backstage At WWE Survivor Series

WWE is gearing up for one of their biggest shows of 2023, with the annual Survivor Series premium live event set to emanate live from Chicago, Illinois. There has been plenty of buzz surrounding the event, with the return of Randy Orton and the never-ending CM Punk rumors leading to the largest attendance in the history of Allstate Arena, toppling the previous record from WrestleMania 22.

While the name on everyone's lips is the aforementioned Chi-Town native in Punk, Fightful Select has revealed one surprising guest at Survivor Series, with former company executive Stephanie McMahon spotted 'hanging out' backstage. The 47-year-old has been away from WWE since the beginning of the year after stepping down from her role and has only been around since then for WrestleMania weekend.

McMahon's husband — Paul "Triple H" Levesque — remains the head of creative with WWE, while her father Vince is the executive chairman of TKO Group.