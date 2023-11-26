Mick Foley Offers His Thoughts On Controversial 'Blood Drinking' Spot At AEW Full Gear

Even after a week, people still are talking about the gruesome AEW Full Gear pay-per-view match between "Hangman" Adam Page and Swerve Strickland. The match saw at one point, Page drinking the blood from his opponent. Hardcore pro wrestling legend Mick Foley gave his two cents about the Texas Death match on his podcast, "Foley is Pod," though he made it clear that he hadn't seen it yet.

"I wish I could say I've seen it," Foley said. "I heard it was really epic. I wish people wouldn't drink each other's blood in [his] day and age, let alone this one. I mean, heels used to do that. I remember even Tracy Smothers in Japan would do the deal where they, you know, suck the blood out of the opponent's head and spit into the air" (H/T to Fightful for the transcription).

Later Foley praised the two AEW stars, noting how his feelings were more about safety, though it didn't take away from it still being a "great match."

"Maybe that had a time and place, but that time and place is over," he added. "Not a knock on the match, just looking out for everybody's safety, knowing that people are going to possibly emulate what they see on TV. That doesn't take away from the fact that the guys seemed to have a great match and really enjoyed doing it" (H/T to Fightful for the transcription).

A week after the match and defeating Page, Strickland kicked off the AEW Continental Classic tournament by defeating Jay Lethal on the November 22 episode of "AEW Dynamite." It remains to be seen if their feud is really over, especially since Strickland won the last two matches.