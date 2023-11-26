Cody Rhodes Shares His Feelings On CM Punk Returning To WWE: 'The More The Merrier'

Hell has officially frozen over. At last night's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event, CM Punk returned to the company he infamously exited 10 years ago. The decision to bring him back has seemingly caused division backstage, with Drew McIntyre reportedly storming out of the arena afterward. However, Cody Rhodes is happy to see Punk back in the fold, especially if he's willing to contribute to the product.

"I don't want to be short with my response, but it truly is this. If he can help with where we're going and what we're doing, absolutely. Welcome aboard," Rhodes said at the post-show press conference. "I have a feeling that the CM Punk that potentially we're getting is hungry, and that's the best."

Of course, Rhodes understands that Punk's presence in WWE might divide the locker room. He's a controversial performer who originally left WWE after falling out with management in 2014. Furthermore, he was fired by AEW earlier this year following a series of reported backstage disputes, which reached a fever pitch at All In 2023. That said, Rhodes believes that Punk is good for business, and that's what's most important.

"When someone is hungry, and someone wants it. That's when it's real. I'll give kudos and flowers to Triple H and Nick Khan for getting that done. You can ask all the boys and girls until they are blue in the face, 'How do you feel?' You might get up, you might get down, you might have a wide range of emotions, but the first thing, always, is business. We're doing record business. It feels like everybody wants to be here. The more the merrier."

