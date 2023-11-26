Triple H Praises Randy Orton Following Return From Injury At WWE Survivor Series

Randy Orton successfully returned to the ring at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday after undergoing double back fusion surgery in 2022. His reappearance led to Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso defeating The Judgment Day inside WarGames to cap off the night's in-ring action.

During the post-show press conference, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque addressed Orton's journey back to the squared circle.

"Just incredibly proud of Randy Orton, and when you have the kind of injury he had where things are touch and go, I've been there," Triple H said. "Where they tell you, 'You might never do this again.' That's a rough experience to be on the fight back. What he went through, to be able to have what he had done, and to be able to come back here tonight and have the moment that he had was just awesome. I'm so happy for him to come here, do what he did tonight, and it sounds silly, but as it being WarGames, sort of the pressure being off him a little bit to come back and be able to just be Randy Orton and do what he needs to do."

Triple H also pointed out the difficulties of returning from a lengthy hiatus, notably the mental aspect when it comes to wondering if fans will even care. All in all, Triple H is happy to see his former Evolution stablemate healthy and able to perform again.

