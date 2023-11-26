Backstage Details On Triple H And CM Punk's Conversations Prior To WWE Survivor Series

In the news of the weekend, CM Punk made his shock return to WWE at Survivor Series in Chicago. It marked the end of a nine-year wait to see Punk in WWE after his abrupt departure in 2014, seemingly putting to bed years of documented issues between CCO Paul Levesque and the "Cult of Personality." For a time, it seemed as though Punk would not be returning, and reports have since emerged to say that talks with Levesque had only started in the last week. However, Fightful Select has now reported that there was at least a conversation between them as of last Sunday too, supposedly so the pair could "mend fences."

CM Punk and Paul Levesque reportedly met when Punk visited "WWE Raw" in April earlier this year. That meeting came while the "Cult of Personality" was still signed to AEW, although he was also on hiatus following the events that transpired after All Out 2022. Punk was fired from AEW earlier this year with cause after an alleged backstage incident with Jack Perry, which was reported to have impacted the perception of him from WWE. Paul Levesque noted during last night's press conference that almost a decade has passed and both he and Punk are much different people. So it's water under the bridge, for now at least.