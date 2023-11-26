GUNTHER Shares His Thoughts On The Miz As A Wrestler Following WWE Survivor Series Match

GUNTHER successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against The Miz at WWE Survivor Series WarGames this weekend, continuing his historic reign with the title. However, it wasn't without the "A-Lister" pushing him to his limits, and Miz appeared to earn respect from the Imperium star who claimed Miz is destined for the Hall of Fame.

"Putting everything aside, I think I can be very satisfied with today because I've been in the ring with a two-time Grand Slam Champion, somebody that is around forever here," he said during the post-show press conference. "It was a challenge for me because I mentioned it before, I'm not the typical superstar that is made out of the WWE mold, so I wanted to have that challenge. I told him last week I don't think he belongs in the ring, in the sport, but I think he proved today that he does."

The Miz had pointed out that he'd held the Intercontinental Championship more times than him during their storyline. It has led to comparisons between the "Ring General" and other icons that have held this title, but GUNTHER admitted he's not bothered by that.

"After tonight there shouldn't be any questions about it anymore," he said. "I don't compare myself to others, I am here to build my legacy, to do it my way and I am here to compare myself with myself, that's my biggest concern."

