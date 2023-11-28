Road Dogg Explains Why He Wouldn't Have Loved WWE World Title Run

WWE Hall of Famer "Road Dogg" Brian James held several titles, including the WWE Tag Team title and the WWF Hardcore title, but never won the World Heavyweight Championship during his time in WWE.

On his "Oh...You Didn't Know" podcast, he spoke about why he wouldn't have liked the thought of having a WWE World title run.

"I guess, some people would want to hear me say like, 'I'd love a world title run,' I would not have loved a world title run, I wasn't that guy," said James. "And now that I'm sober, I still wouldn't have been that guy, like, that's not me, don't put that much responsibility on me. Do I have to be the face too? Like this ain't a face that you want to make the face, for one thing, but for another thing it's like, I don't want to be that dude. So, I got to do everything, man, it's been a dream, it's been a dream, that I'm still dreaming. Off of that two years, I got a podcast. Off of that two years, I got a job in the industry, off of that two years. The relationships built during them, so I don't know man, I've had a great career."

James later mentioned that he was grateful for his career, with only personal, not professional, regrets. Currently, James is the Senior Vice President of Live Events at WWE, having been hired in August 2022 to replace Jeff Jarrett who left WWE and later went on to join AEW.

