Channing 'Stacks' Lorenzo Analyzes Potential WWE NXT Opponents For The Family

Things seemed to be a bit dire for a moment for Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and his boss, Tony D'Angelo, after they lost the "NXT" Tag Team Championships to Chase U at Halloween Havoc. Fortunately, things were course-corrected quickly; Stacks and D'Angelo won the belts back only 21 days later.

With the titles back around their waists, Stacks was asked on "Niko Knows Best" who he and D'Angelo were looking to defend the championships against next. And with Stacks' preferred opponents now out of "NXT," he's open to putting the belts on the line against anyone willing to issue a challenge.

"The division is a lot of young guys, a lot of guys just coming up right now," Stacks said. "We really saw The Creeds as our next [challengers]. I thought we were going to have a lot of opportunities to work with them, and I thought they were going to be our future — going back and forth with them for a few months. But things happened and they're on to 'Monday Night Raw.' There's a lot of teams stepping up right now. Out the Mud, Out the Dirt, I don't know what they are; those two guys are big boys. They're looking strong."

As for other options, "There's the Brawling Brutes. I don't know what they're looking to do right now, but they're a potential option," he stated. "You've got the little sabertooth tiger boys: Los Lotharios. They're creeping around. There's a lot of talent here. I see us building a very strong division here. We have some really tough contests coming up in the future. But we'll see. We'll see what's next. We'll take on all of them. Humpty Dumpty and Josh Briggs or whatever. Bring them all on."

