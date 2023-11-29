AEW's Karen Jarrett & Aubrey Edwards Recall Aftermath Of Their Match

This past June, Karen Jarrett wrestled her second-ever match, teaming with Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal to face Mark Briscoe, his father Papa Briscoe, and AEW referee Aubrey Edwards. Karen Jarrett recently made an appearance on "AEW Unrestricted," co-hosted by Edwards, and the two discussed the aftermath of their "AEW Rampage" bout.

"We had had that talk a little bit about how women are criticized on the internet a little bit more than men," Edwards said. "We don't wrestle so there's already this pressure [that] what we do has to be good, but then [also] this pressure [that] what we do has to be twice as good because we're going to get s*** for it online."

The two women shared just a couple of minutes in the ring, but both said the experience had plenty of impact. Jarrett stated that she'd felt like she had been "hit by a truck" after the match, while Edwards said she felt like she was unable to walk for days afterward.

"I had so much more appreciation for everyone in the locker room," Edwards said. "I was just walking around like, 'Give me a walker. I can't move anymore.' ... [It was] just two minutes, but one of [the] most memorable 'two minutes' of my career."

Both women spoke at length about the fact that they aren't trained wrestlers, and Edwards was taught how to do a figure-four on the morning of the match. The two credited producer Sarah Stock as well as everyone else involved in the match for helping make them look like pros.

"I love the soap opera, I love stories," Jarrett said. "I think that's why I enjoy so much being hated, or being the heel. I want to hate somebody. I want to feel sorry for somebody. I want to love somebody, and I want to laugh. I want all those emotions in the show."

