AEW Announces Mark Briscoe, Papa Briscoe And Aubrey Edwards Vs. The Jarretts And Jay Lethal

Referee Aubrey Edwards will be getting a taste of in-ring action soon, as she steps into the ring alongside Mark Briscoe and Papa Briscoe to take on Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and Karen Jarrett in a trios match. The match came about in the aftermath of Double or Nothing, where during the AEW World Tag Team Championship match between FTR and Team Jarrett, Karen laid out Edwards with a guitar shot.

Edwards has stepped into the squared circle as a competitor once before for an event with 3-2-1 BATTLE!, a Seattle-based promotion. With her wrestling a match, the many hats Edwards wears for AEW seem to have expanded to include one more. There's no official date currently set for the match, but some have questioned the need to see the referee wrestle in AEW.

Another match was made official on the June 9 episode of "AEW Rampage," that being Toni Storm's first defense of the AEW Women's World Championship. After a four-way bout on "Rampage," Skye Blue clinched the win over Dr. Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, and Mercedes Martinez to earn the right to face Storm for the women's title. Their match will take place on this Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite."