What Bully Ray Isn't Buying About CM Punk's WWE Return At Survivor Series

CM Punk made a shocking return to WWE, just over nine years after the former WWE Champion walked out on the company and was served his release papers on his wedding day. While the news is a frontrunner for the shock of the year, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray wants people to have some perspective.

"I am not buying into this 'Hell has frozen over. Oh my god, I can't believe this happened. This is shocking.' Yeah, it's a little shocking for some but it's not like we haven't seen this happen in the world of WWE before," Bully said on "Busted Open Radio." "Eric Bischoff stood side by side with Vince McMahon. The Ultimate Warrior came back to WWE. Bret Hart came back to the WWE and shook Shawn Michaels's hand. You want to talk about 'Hell freezing over?' Everybody kissing and making up after the Montreal Screwjob is hell freezing over to me."

Bully explained that CM Punk's time in WWE worked until it didn't, and then he left the company acrimoniously. Punk subsequently joined AEW, which served him well until it soured, resulting in another acrimonious parting of ways. But Bully believes that Punk and WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque are in different places than when they last butted heads.

"Time away does things that sometimes are very good. People mature," Bully continued. "You're dealing with a different Triple H, with different responsibilities and you're dealing with a different CM Punk." He also believes that Punk is motivated to prove any of his doubters in AEW, WWE, or elsewhere wrong.