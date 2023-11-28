Matt Hardy Explains Benefits Of AEW Full Gear Blood-Spitting Spot

Veteran AEW star Matt Hardy has chimed in on the controversial spot from the Texas Deathmatch at Full Gear, which saw Swerve Strickland drinking Adam Page's blood before choking out "Hangman" to secure the victory. The spot has received mixed reviews from fans and wrestlers alike, with many criticizing AEW for going overboard with bloodshed and brutality.

On "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Hardy praised Strickland and Page for pushing their bodies to the limit for the entertainment of fans, something he's done a fair share of over the past three decades. "Everyone busted their ass at Full Gear, but for me, the match that really stood out and had me on the edge of my seat was Swerve and Hangman," Hardy said. "It was a polarizing match ... some people didn't dig it. But I love how they've escalated their rivalry and taken it to another level. They did some stuff that's very memorable, that you won't be forgetting anytime soon."

Hardy, who routinely drank blood as part of his "Broken" character in TNA, believes Page and Strickland heightened the intrigue around the AEW product with their blood-drinking spot. "There are people who're going to see this clip, see the TMZ article, and it's going to intrigue them. They're gonna check out AEW and learn about AEW."

As for Strickland's victory, Hardy explained why AEW creative made the right booking decision and also acknowledged Strickland as a possible future AEW World Champion. "You can feel that he's moving up the ladder quickly," Hardy said of Strickland. "I'm a huge fan of Swerve. He's now got two clean victories over a former World Champion in Page, and that's huge. Hangman has to now avenge the losses, so we've got a great story there."