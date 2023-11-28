WWE Alum Kurt Angle Explains How Will Ospreay Will Help 'Ground' AEW

Will Ospreay's decision to sign with AEW has been dubbed as a major boost by many within the industry, giving the company a genuine main-event attraction in the prime of his career to build their weekly programming and pay-per-view events around. The 30-year-old has cemented himself as one of the world's best in-ring performers in recent years, while his look and character work have also improved immensely since bursting onto the scene in the mid-2010s.

One man who is a huge fan of Ospreay's work bell-to-bell is Kurt Angle, who made a name for himself in WWE and TNA as a work rate wrestler. He explained on the latest edition of "The Kurt Angle Show" why AEW's newest addition will help the promotion immensely moving forward.

"Will is a European wrestler and he's a great technician, I love his work," the Hall of Famer said. "I think he's gonna be a great addition to that company. AEW is like the Wild West, they are doing some crazy-ass matches, but this guy will keep them contained. He will keep them sticking with the old-school technique wrestling, which is what I like and I think Will Ospreay is one of the better ones to do that."

With the most five-star matches in history — at least in Dave Meltzer's opinion — the English sensation is an undeniable pro wrestler, with his mix of speed and power making him a genuine must-see competitor and getting the tick of approval from Angle certainly is high praise. Ospreay has been at the forefront of NJPW for many years, and the promotion also gave him the freedom to work with AEW for some of their major events in recent years. He is now, though, set to become a featured act on "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" in 2024 and beyond.

