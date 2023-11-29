The Miz Explains Why He 'Had A Blast' Working With LA Knight In WWE

The Miz and LA Knight engaged in a brief feud in September, colliding at WWE Payback with John Cena serving as the special guest referee, and on the September 15 "WWE SmackDown." Miz opened up about his rivalry with Knight during an interview with TNT Sports.

"Oh, I had a blast working with LA Knight," Miz said. "Because he's the type of character that you can really lock in and kind of make fun of, right? And you know he's gonna spit fire back to you, and so you know you need to come guns blazing. You need to come correct. When you step up and you're on the microphone with an LA Knight, you need to make sure that you're at the top of your game, that your mind is clear, and that you are ready to go. And he brought it. I brought it, and I thought we created such a great rivalry. And honestly, I think we had two matches, so I think it's kind of the beginning to me."

Miz went on to describe Knight as an "incredible talent," and acknowledged his rise on WWE programming this year. The former WWE Champion also praised Knight for keeping the audience interested, because some performers "crash and fall" after the rocket has been strapped to them. Miz mentioned that Knight has been able to "evolve" and "stick to his guns" on television. Miz and Knight's feud ended with the "The Megastar" claiming two victories over "The A-Lister."

