WWE SmackDown Ratings Report 11/24/2023

Friday was the last "WWE SmackDown" before Survivor Series, where hell froze over and CM Punk returned to WWE. The program was preempted on its usual slot on Fox and broadcast on FS1, which led to a significant hit to the show's viewership.

Wrestlenomics is reporting that "SmackDown" was viewed by 789,000 overall viewers on Friday, a 64% drop from last week's show on Fox and a 31% drop from the last time "SmackDown" was on FS1. The show was viewed by 320,000 viewers in the 18-49 demographic, representing a 61% drop from last week. The highest-rated segment in both demographics was the main event tag match between Damage CTRL and Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair, while the lowest-rated segment in both demographics was the beginning of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship defense by Judgment Day, who bested The Street Profits on Friday.

"SmackDown" also featured a tag match which saw LA Knight and Kevin Owens, returning from suspension, defeat Grayson Waller and Austin Theory, after the two men wreaked havoc on "The Grayson Waller Effect." As it stands, Knight and Owens teaming up was the most viewed YouTube highlight from the show; Dragon Lee's backstage introduction, where he volunteered to take the place of an injured Carlito to take on Santos Escobar, was the least-viewed YouTube highlight. Carlito was injured by Escobar, his Survivor Series opponent, who found himself in a match with former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Lee at the premium live event, from which Escobar emerged victorious.