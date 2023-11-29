Booker T Weighs In On CM Punk's WWE Return, Previous Remarks

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T was as in the dark about CM Punk's return as anyone on Saturday when Punk returned to WWE after nearly a decade. While speaking on his "The Hall of Fame" show, Booker said that he was not only surprised by Punk's return but by his choice of words the next night on "WWE Raw."

"According to CM Punk ... he's back home," Booker T said of Punk's "Raw" return, "I was surprised to hear that." He remembered Punk talking about "the grass being greener where you water it" in AEW and thinks the former AEW World Champion may have had a come-to-Jesus moment regarding AEW's metaphorical soil.

"In certain places, like in Arizona, you can water that damn grass all day long and it ain't gonna turn green," Booker chuckled. "Maybe CM Punk figured that out after a minute being in AEW, working with certain guys." The former TNA Legends Champion said he thought that if he couldn't water the grass until it was green, he could find some astroturf during his time in TNA. But after a few years, Booker went back to WWE, and he believes Punk had a similar epiphany in AEW.

The two-time Hall of Famer also doesn't think that Punk is bringing any personal animosity with him. "It's business," Booker said. "This has nothing to do with anything other than numbers." The current "WWE NXT" broadcaster was on-site at Allstate Arena for Punk's return, as he had duties on the Survivor Series pre-show.

"I didn't put a whole lot of thought into it, if he showed up, he showed up, if he didn't, he didn't." Booker T also revealed that he told a number of rowdy fans during the pre-show that CM Punk wasn't in the arena, not knowing that Punk was going to make his return.