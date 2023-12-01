AEW's Karen Jarrett Explains Biggest Issue With Younger Wrestlers

Professional wrestling may be a larger-than-life entertainment show where people are asked to do the craziest things, but for those involved, it is still a job. That is a message Karen Jarrett wants to emphasize to people at the start of their journeys in the business, as she encourages them to be team players.

"I do what I'm told, that's my job. That's one of the issues I have with the younger generations, wrestlers, managers, any part of the business –- it is a job," Jarrett told "AEW Unrestricted." "We are there getting paid, you don't say no. I have big issues with people that say no."

From competing in a mixed tag team match against an AEW official, to being chased by Leatherface, Karen Jarrett has had a lot asked of her by AEW management as well as her husband, Jeff Jarrett. However, she has risen to the occasion no matter what the situation, even though she has been mainly putting others over. Her encounter against Aubrey Edwards has been her most memorable moment so far in AEW, despite the fact neither are trained wrestlers, proving that she is willing to do whatever is required and make it work.

"Even when they wanted us to have a match, I may have sent Jay Lethal some texts like, 'I am not a wrestler, I don't want to be a wrestler,'" she admitted. "But, it's what my husband's telling me to do, it's what Tony [Khan] wants, we did it. You don't say no."



