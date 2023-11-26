Karen Jarrett Explains How Husband Jeff And His AEW Crew Are 'Selfless'

Karen Jarrett has praised her husband and the faction he has created in AEW for being "selfless," which she has witnessed firsthand. Jarrett debuted for the company in May of this year and officially joined her spouse's crew, and she has been able to play a key part in their storylines ever since, understanding exactly how the group works for others.

"Jay [Lethal], Sonjay [Dutt], Jeff, myself, to succeed in this business, you have to understand getting other people over," she told "AEW Unrestricted." "That's what they want; if you're getting someone else over, you're getting yourself over at the same time."

Jeff Jarrett joined AEW in November 2022 and has remained a consistent part of the televised product ever since, putting Sonjay Dutt, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Karen Jarrett alongside him. Throughout their time as a faction, they have feuded with the likes of Darby Allin, The Acclaimed, Eddie Kingston, and even Aubrey Edwards, working hard to put others over to help raise the entire company.

However, during Jarrett's spell with AEW, he has yet to officially win a title despite having several opportunities. This is another example of how they're focused on being as selfless as possible. However, that doesn't mean they haven't been a threat at the same time, as fans can take the faction seriously, which is why they can be plugged into so many different storylines.



