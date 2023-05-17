Karen Jarrett Debuts On AEW Dynamite By Attacking FTR

Ahead of their match against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal at Double or Nothing, AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR thought that they could get the drop on their challengers by attacking them on this week's "Dynamite."

However, after Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood disposed of Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh, some surprising backup arrived in the form of Karen Jarrett, who made her AEW debut by delivering a low blow to Wheeler. This gave "The Last Outlaw" the opening to deliver The Stroke to Harwood. And to add insult to injury, the Jarretts celebrated with their associates following a pair of brutal (and personalized) guitar shots to the champions.