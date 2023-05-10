FTR Agrees To AEW Tag Title Defense With Special Referee At Double Or Nothing

The AEW World Tag Team Championship match is set for Double or Nothing. Reigning champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) agreed to face Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

The match was put in place on the May 10 "Dynamite," with one major catch. In the upcoming pay-per-view match, Mark Briscoe will serve as the special guest referee. This comes after Lethal and Jarrett spent the past few weeks in Briscoe's orbit, including a segment last week where they visited the Briscoe family's chicken farm alongside Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh.