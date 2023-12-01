AEW's Matt Hardy Critiques One Element Of MJF Vs. Jay White At Full Gear

MJF successfully defended his AEW World Championship against Jay White at AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view, in a match that Matt Hardy felt got a mixed reaction from the fans. One problem that many had was the idea that Adam Cole was going to replace MJF in the match after the champion was attacked by The Gunns following his ROH World Tag Team Championship match earlier in the night.

"I do agree with the Adam Cole thing, that was a little over the top as far as the angle that he was going to accept the match," he said on "The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy." "Considering the parameters that AEW has kind of set up for clearing competitors and whatnot that was a little much."

Cole has a legitimate ankle injury which fans are aware of, therefore the idea that he was cleared by Tony Khan to fill in for White was something that didn't make sense to many. Ultimately, MJF drove an ambulance into the arena and competed, while selling a knee injury, which Hardy felt was pro wrestling 101 storytelling. He defended the title even with the injury he was selling, which was another cause of concern for some fans as they felt the loss would hurt White.

"I think at the end of the day, he main evented a PPV," Hardy said. "There were a lot of crazy circumstances that led to MJF ultimately winning, and it doesn't bother me, just for the record."

Hardy doesn't believe it affected how White was perceived when he competed last week on "AEW Dynamite," picking up three points in the Continental Classic after defeating RUSH.

