Mark Henry Explains Why He Says AEW Champ MJF 'Gets It' Like A 30-Year Veteran

During his emotion-fueled press conference after Full Gear, MJF explained his recent tweet urging young wrestlers to never "let anyone son you" and to always be confident in their abilities. MJF revealed that the tweet was directed at older wrestlers giving him a hard time during his run on the indies, as he was always discredited due to his age. While watching MJF speak from the heart, Mark Henry could relate to the AEW World Champion's comments.

"I understood exactly what he was saying," Henry told "Busted Open Radio." "MJF is very well-studied — you know who he is. We say he's a kid, but as a wrestler, he's a grown-ass man. He understands the industry and business, the production, and the psychology of it like a 30-year veteran. When you try to 'son' somebody, that means you try to big dog 'em — 'Kid, how long have you been in the business? Only two years?' Come on, man. Stop doing that, guys."

MJF also revealed that one of the trainees at his Create A Pro Wrestling alma mater was bullied by an older wrestler and forced to leave the arena at a recent event. Discussing the incident, Henry declared that even his fellow WWE Hall of Famer, Bully Ray, wouldn't look to "son" anyone should he choose to train younger wrestlers. "As good a trainer as Bully is, and as great a wrestler as he was, I guarantee you, when you through training with him, he's not gonna try to tell you, 'You will never be me.' Why would you do that to your student? You want your student to be better than you. You want to bring somebody along that takes what you give them and they run with it."