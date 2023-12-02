WWE Star The Miz Addresses Idea Of Working With NXT Talent

Throughout 2023, main roster stars heading to "WWE NXT" for storylines, one-off matches, and in some cases full-time runs has become a common occurrence. It has allowed ratings to rise while providing experience to the younger stars, but one name that has yet to make a visit to the black and gold brand is The Miz. However, that doesn't mean he isn't open to the idea down the line.

"Watch "NXT," I'll work with any of them," Miz told "TNT Sports." "All of them seem to have the talent, the drive, the ability, and I can't wait for them to get to "Raw" or "SmackDown." One name that the "A-Lister" has his eyes on is former "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker. He has been frequently pushed on the developmental brand, even working against main roster stars such as Dolph Ziggler, and Miz thinks that he is doing a "phenomenal job." Breakker is someone that fans have felt could be in line for a main roster push at some stage, but he wasn't disappointed to be drafted earlier this year, and his heel run is now giving him more opportunities to learn.

"We will see what they have and what they've got," Miz said. "But right now watching "NXT" it's like, oh man, these guys and girls are absolutely incredible and they're doing a remarkable job and should continue to keep working, keep pushing, and keep studying."

