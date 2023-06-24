Why Bron Breakker Isn't Disappointed He Wasn't Picked Up In WWE Draft

Upon the announcement of the 2023 WWE Draft, many fans believed two-time "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker would be a natural fit to join WWE's main roster. Over a dozen "NXT" stars later received a call-up during the draft, but Breakker was not one of them.

During a recent appearance on "Cheap Heat," Breakker was asked if he felt disappointed after not being picked during this year's WWE Draft.

"No, there's no disappointment or anything. Me being a heel now is the best thing that I've done. I'm having so much fun. It's more natural for me. This is just such a better version of me. I'm having the time of my life right now. I'm not worried about whether I'm going up, I'm getting drafted. That's just not something I worry about or think about," Breakker said. "When my time comes, it'll come. That's it."

As Breakker continues to soar in "NXT" for now, he aims to sharpen his entire package in professional wrestling. With that in mind, he also recognizes that it will require a fair amount of time to become well-rounded. He welcomes the challenge, though, and looks forward to getting in some more reps on "NXT."

On Tuesday's edition of "NXT," Breakker received a major opportunity to elevate his profile even more as he challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in the show's main event. Despite his loss, Breakker put up a valiant effort against "The Visionary," grounding his veteran opponent for numerous near falls. In the end, Rollins nailed Breakker with two Curb Stomps to seal the victory and retain his title.

