AEW's Swerve Strickland Opens Up About Prince Nana's Dance

Prince Nana has increasingly become a popular member of the AEW roster with the Mogul Embassy manager bringing the vibes with him to the ring. His unique dancing antics a departure from the seriousness of Swerve Strickland's presentation, but together the combination has proved to be impactful.

"When I watched it back on Twitter, and then people are like really, like really making traction and I was like, 'Oh, this is funny,'" he told "Insight with Chris Van Vliet." "I like the one time, like when I had the match with Hangman at WrestleDream. I did the stomp on the apron and I like sold into the guardrail and Nana just zooms past me doing this really fast."

Strickland believes that then became a thing, which Nana has continued to do around the ring during Strickland's matches. He even busted out his dance moves during Strickland's recent death match, showcasing there's no occasion he's not willing to dance — something Strickland finds hilarious.

"There's no way I could have told him to do this. Like, you make sure you do this," Strickland said. "There's no way. And that's one of the things that like, he's so loose, because I'm so loose, and I'm so loose, and he's so loose."

While dancing around the ring isn't something fans would typically associate with a heel character, Strickland didn't want the traditional behavior from Nana. Instead, he wanted his manager to be himself and fans are finding out what that is. In fact, Nana's act got so popular he even got a dance routine entrance with backup dancers at Full Gear.

"Who are you as a person? That's going to bleed through no matter what people are going to understand what you are, who you are, your motive, your feelings towards this your purpose if you just be the person you are," he said. "That's what I like to just be."

