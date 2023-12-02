Johnny Gargano Breaks Down Evolution Of DIY Tag Team With Tommaso Ciampa Since WWE NXT

After a surprise return in October, Johnny Gargano has been making waves in the tag team scene with Tommaso Ciampa. Their team, #DIY, was most recently seen eliminating Alpha Academy and Indus Sher in a Tag Team Turmoil Match on "WWE RAW". Despite being eliminated by The Creed Brothers, #DIY's current run been well-received overall. During an interview on "Battleground Podcast", Gargano recounted the eight-year story of #DIY, and how his history with Ciampa affects him today.

"Me and Tommaso started in "NXT" like, 8 years ago at this point? And, our goal — you know, we always talked about it," Gargano recounted. "Like, we loved our run in "NXT;" we wanted to stay there forever." Much of #DIY's prestige comes from their distinguished time in "NXT." Gargano is a former "NXT" Champion, a three-time "NXT" North American Champion, and the first "NXT" Triple Crown Champion. Ciampa is also a two-time "NXT" Champion, while the pair together are former "NXT" Tag Team Champions. By the time Ciampa and Gargano made their way to the main roster, fans were clamoring for a #DIY reunion, and a return to greatness for both men.

"We always talked about what would happen if #DIY was on "Monday Night Raw?" And a lot of fans wanted that too!" Gargano said. "We've had our ups and downs throughout the years, but it has ultimately brought us closer together. And I don't think that there is a tag team, or a unit, that has gone through what me and Tommaso have, both on-screen and off-screen. We are closer than we've ever been, and we're excited to show the world what we're capable of."