WWE NXT Star Lexis King Quotes The Dark Knight In Explaining Part Of His Look

Lexis King has a pretty high opinion of himself, entering on a throne and inserting himself into the personal animosity between Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes. So it is not a shock to learn that, like all villains, King sees himself as something of a misunderstood anti-hero. On X, King was asked about a recent selfie, which showed a new design cut into his stark-brown facial hair, not unlike the bottom of the crest that Batman wears on his chest. "Because I am the hero NXT deserves, but not the one it needs right now," King wrote in response.

Because I am the hero NXT deserves, but not the one it needs right now... https://t.co/OQt2iQKfDH — King (@LexisKingWWE) November 29, 2023

The quote comes from the end of Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight," the middle entry in Nolan's trilogy about the DC comics character. The film has been immensely influential to professional wrestling since its 2008 release, especially Heath Ledger's portrayal of The Joker, which has gone on to inspire the likes of Rey Mysterio and even Braun Strowman, who tried out a character based on Ledger's performance last year.

King is currently one of the prime antagonists on "WWE NXT," as last night's show revealed evidence he might have been behind the sneak attack on Williams, though if his social media post is any indication, he's claiming to be a maligned hero that is being framed for a crime that he didn't commit, much like Batman at the end of the film. King debuted at "NXT" Halloween Havoc, after spending years on the independent scene and in AEW under his birth name, Brian Pillman Jr.