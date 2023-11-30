AEW Continental Classic Results, Dynamite 11/29/23

Three more AEW Continental Classic matches occurred on this Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," with only the Gold Group represented on the show.

Jon Moxley and Swerve Strickland are tied for the top spot in Gold Group, both with 6 points apiece. Moxley bested former ROH World Champion Jay Lethal in the show's opening contest, while later in the night Rush was able to pick up his first 3 points by defeating Mark Briscoe, who still remains winless through two rounds of competition. The main event saw former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White battle Swerve Strickland in a blistering match, that bumped up against the match's time limit, but Swerve was able to sneak out the victory before time expired.

As it stands, the Blue Group has been represented on "AEW Collision" on Saturdays, with Bryan Danielson set to make his tournament debut on this Saturday's edition. Danielson was on commentary for all three tournament matches on Wednesday. Danielson is set to face ROH World & NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston, while Claudio Castagnoli will face Brody King, and Daniel Garcia will face Andrade El Idolo. So far only King and Castagnoli have picked up points in the Blue Group.