Declan McMahon Names Favorite WWE Wrestlers — Other Than His Father Shane

Declan McMahon, the son of Shane McMahon, might currently be heading down the path of playing football rather than getting into the family business, but that doesn't mean he didn't grow up as a fan of professional wrestling. While his father was naturally his favorite WWE Superstar, he also appreciated one of his iconic rivals.

"Undertaker was amazing," McMahon told Jim Varsallone. "Obviously, they had a bunch of great matches, I always say The Undertaker. John Cena, obviously, he's just a larger-than-life superstar, so I would say those two in particular."

Another name that McMahon was a fan of also had a major rivalry with not just his father, but the entire McMahon family: Randy Orton. It isn't just because of the in-ring aspect of Orton and Undertaker's career that he is a fan. Much like his own father, whose career highlight was walking out at WrestleMania with his sons, they are family men.

"Just in a sense of what he's done for the business and also what they do as family men," he said. "Randy and Mr. Calloway, it's always family first. I know Randy has his boys and Undertaker has his daughters, and you see these guys on TV and they're larger than life. But deep down they're just such great parents and such great role models as well."

Orton recently returned to WWE, and McMahon will have been happy to see that as he grew up a fan of "The Viper," even though Orton tormented Declan's family in 2009.

