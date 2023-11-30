Booker T Calls One Line From CM Punk's WWE Return Promo 'Absolute Facts'

Booker T has stated previously that making money was his biggest motivation to stay in the wrestling business, and that wins and losses didn't matter to him as much as taking home the big check. As such, it stands to reason that Booker enjoyed one specific line from CM Punk's "WWE Raw" comeback promo – "I'm not here to make friends. I'm here to make money."

Speaking on "Hall of Fame," the Hall of Famer explained why younger wrestlers must embrace Punk's mercenary attitude rather than caring so much about their spots.

"Absolute facts!" Booker said of Punk's line. "If these damn wrestlers of today are thinking about just going out there and doing stupid stuff, jumping off something, and not thinking about making money ... it's not about making friends, it's about making money. Because most of us live in different cities, states, or countries; we've all got families. Guys who are thinking about going out and making buddies, they're looking for somebody to drink with or do mischief with."

He argued that unless a wrestler shares gym time with a fellow peer, there's really no need to make friends within the locker room, adding that all the men and women "who made it to the next level" share his mentality. "At the end of the day, this is not a game, this is not about coming out and playing a wrestler," Booker continued. "A lot of fans think they can do what these guys are doing. And those guys who have fans thinking that way, it's their damn fault. For me, this is a business, and I'm gonna put my hard hat on, my boots, come to work every single week, and I'm clocking out. I ain't going home to talk about it because I got kids to feed."