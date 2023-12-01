Booker T Explains How CM Punk Returning To WWE Lets Him 'Rewrite The Ending'

CM Punk's stunning return to WWE over the weekend at Survivor Series occurred nearly ten years after "The Best in the World" controversially quit the promotion. Months after his walkout, Punk explained that he had reached a breaking point with the company due to behind-the-scenes issues with creative, pay, and his health. On his "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T spoke about the return of Punk, who was fired by AEW in September following a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In.

"I don't think the problems that we saw in AEW with CM Punk we [are] going to see them in the WWE right now," Booker T said. "And the reason I say that is because CM Punk's a different person now. He's not that same kid that he was 10 years ago. He's not. This is perhaps CM Punk's last run ... and I'm sure he probably wants to go out on the right note just for himself."

"Like I said, I can't remember when I said it ... I said, 'Nobody wants to leave this business with their legacy just out there, and it's all just crap, all just mud.' No one wants that, and for CM Punk to have a chance to come back to WWE," he continued, "and ride that ship [and] rewrite the ending with WWE. I'm sure that's the way one would want to go out of this business."

There have been reports of plenty of backstage apprehension about Punk's arrival in WWE and what it would mean for the dynamics backstage, but Booker T's main point is that it'd be to Punk's benefit to be on his behavior — proving to others that the narrative that's been written about him for so long is incorrect.

