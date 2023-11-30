Kevin Owens Discusses Relationship With WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin

From his childhood fandom all the way to the main event of WWE WrestleMania, Kevin Owens has an entirely unique relationship with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. Speaking to James Williams on YouTube, Owens recently opened up about the effect Austin has had on him as a performer.

"At one point, I would argue that I was the biggest 'Stone Cold' fan out there," Owens said.

The former WWE Universal Champion described his room as being covered floor-to-ceiling with posters of the WWE star at one point in his youth. Once he became a professional wrestler, Owens had several important interactions with Austin, including a chance encounter at an airport in 2005 and an appearance on Austin's podcast before Owens signed with WWE. In more recent years, Owens received Austin's blessing to adopt the Stunner as his finishing move.

"All that culminating in him coming out of retirement after 19 years to have a match with me, of all people — it's very hard to even believe that story is real," Owens continued. "[It was] undoubtedly the most special moment of my career. I had a great career, a lot of great moments, [but] I really don't know what's going to top that one."

Owens then explained how the match with Austin came together, with previous WWE booker and CEO Vince McMahon telling Owens months in advance that he would be "involved with" Austin at WWE WrestleMania 38. It wasn't always clear that it was going to be an actual match, but discussions continued and that is eventually what occurred.

Austin came out on top after nearly 14 minutes in a No Holds Barred match. Though there have been rumors that Austin would return for another match, it has yet to happen.