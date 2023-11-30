Tommy Dreamer Says WWE Dropped The Ball With NXT Star

Tuesday's episode of "WWE NXT" featured a fatal-four-way match between four former "NXT" North American Champions – Wes Lee, Johny Gargano, Bronson Reed, and Cameron Grimes. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," this bout emerged as a topic of conversation, with ECW legend Tommy Dreamer noting that it was great to see the latter three, who are now main roster stars, make a brief return to WWE's "NXT" brand. Though Dreamer held this match in an overall high regard, he later pointed out one aspect he was disappointed in.

"[It] made me really say, 'God, did they drop the ball with Cameron Grimes [on the main roster].' Cameron Grimes is one hell of a performer, and [with] his 'NXT' stuff, I thought he was going to be a bona fide superstar in whatever brand he went to. It hasn't happened," Dreamer said. "Hopefully it could, because he had so much charisma with that entire [run in 'NXT']. He was a must-see when he was in 'NXT,' and now you don't see him anywhere. I enjoyed the match, but what stood out to me was Cameron Grimes. Sometimes you don't want to get called up because you know your talents are wasted."

Upon his official call-up to the main roster in May 2023, Grimes was internally labeled as a "slam dunk" due to his versatility in the ring. Unfortunately, Grimes' momentum has noticeably halted in recent months, having lost his last five televised "WWE SmackDown" contests. Despite his string of losses on television, Grimes has been quite successful through his performances in the dark matches surrounding "SmackDown."

