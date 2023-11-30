AEW CEO Tony Khan Makes First Public Comments About CM Punk Since His Return To WWE

CM Punk's falling out with All Elite Wrestling has long been chronicled over the last 18 months, although AEW President Tony Khan has largely strayed away from commenting on it. Following Punk's shocking return to WWE at Survivor Series, Khan has now offered something more than a "no comment."

During a recent interview with The New York Post, Khan was asked if he could address Punk's positive contributions in AEW.

"The First Dance was an incredible moment in wrestling and was part of a very important time in AEW," Khan said. "All Out 2021, along with All In, are our biggest pay-per-views of all time and we've had a lot of great success as a company as a team and in some of the most exciting times, CM Punk has been a big part of that team."

"The Second City Saint" made his AEW debut in his hometown of Chicago on August 20, 2021. That second episode of "AEW Rampage" was dubbed "The First Dance" and marked the company's first event at the famed United Center, adding fuel to the rumors that Punk was returning to pro wrestling after seven years away.

Things turned south in 2022 following a couple of injuries and backstage incidents before Punk briefly returned in July 2023 just in time for the debut of "AEW Collision." His return was short-lived as AEW terminated his contract "with cause" on September 2 after Khan claimed he feared for his life during an incident at All In London. It was recently revealed that Bryan Danielson was part of the disciplinary committee that opted to part ways with the former world champion.