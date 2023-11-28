Report Reveals Members Of AEW Disciplinary Committee Behind CM Punk's Termination

CM Punk returned to WWE on Saturday, making a shocking appearance at the end of Survivor Series: War Games in his hometown of Chicago, IL. As the WWE Universe adjusts to having "The Voice of The Voiceless" back, more details have emerged about Punk's firing from AEW, which opened the door for his WWE return.

Fightful Select is reporting that in the aftermath of Punk's backstage altercation with Jack Perry at last August's AEW All In, a disciplinary committee was formed to come up with the best possible handling of the situation. The committee was made up of AEW General Counsel Chris Peck, an unnamed outside attorney, and former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson. Peck assumed many of the duties formerly held by AEW's Chief Legal Officer Megha Parek.

According to one AEW roster member, Danielson is an "appropriate moral compass who exemplifies objectivity," and has been the face of the disciplinary committee since its formation. Danielson's role as disciplinarian is said to be continuing, with Danielson currently responsible for handing out fines. The Blackpool Combat Club member was tasked with addressing the locker room after the committee made its decision. Furthermore, Danielson's recent tweet, in which he wrote "My dad always told me, 'The right thing is often the hardest thing to do.' It won't always make the most money. It won't always be the most popular. But it's still the right thing," is said to have been what Danielson told the AEW roster after Punk's firing.

My dad always told me, "The right thing is often the hardest thing to do."

It won't always make the most money.

It won't always be the most popular.

But it's still the right thing.#AEW ❤️ — Bryan Danielson (@bryandanielson) November 27, 2023

While the committee's existence and the part they played in Punk's firing have been reported, there is still no word on what went into the decision-making process. A source also stated that Punk was likely aware of Danielson's role on the committee, as many of Punk's friends were in the locker room for the post-firing speech.