AEW Stars React To CM Punk's WWE Return At Survivor Series: WarGames

Survivor Series ended with a shock as CM Punk returned to WWE. The former WWE Champion made his shocking return at the conclusion of the show in his hometown of Chicago, IL, instantly stealing the spotlight from the five victorious War Games competitors. It wasn't just the WWE Universe that reacted to Punk's return to WWE and wrestling in general, his former co-workers in AEW also took to social media to react to the surprise.

"Wowwww I'm in shock, I was wrong!" AEW's Mark Henry exclaimed, referring to recent comments on "Busted Open Radio" where he said that he didn't think Punk was going to make the oft-rumored return to WWE. Punk's former-AEW co-worker Danhausen shared a GIF of a goat named appropriately "Black Phillip" from the Robert Eggers film "The VVitch."

Both CJ Perry and Andrade El Idolo tagged CM Punk in their posts, with Perry simply writing in profane surprise, while Andrade shared a picture of himself with the former AEW World Champion.

While some of Punk's former co-workers were thrilled for "The Second City Saint," some of Punk's current co-workers are seemingly frustrated with his appearance after War Games. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins had to be restrained by Michael Cole and Corey Graves, apoplectic at the sight of Punk, while Drew McIntyre simply left the ring, and the Allstate Arena in general. While there is some dispute over whether Rollins's anger was the start of an angle, as Punk is likely headed for the "Raw" brand, or legitimate, reports currently say McIntyre's frustration was legitimate.