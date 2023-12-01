AEW Dynamite Ratings Report, 11/29/2023

The ratings are in for this week's edition of "AEW Dynamite," and it's good news for Tony Khan's promotion. With three matches in the Continental Classic tournament, headlined by an entertaining main-event bout between Swerve Strickland and Jay White, as well as two promo segments involving the company's hottest feuds heading into December, "Dynamite" viewership saw a slight uptick on TBS.

According to "Wrestlenomics", the show was watched by an average of 858,000 viewers, including approximately 386,000 in the 18-49 key age demo for a 0.29 P18-49 rating, making it the most watched and best-performing episode since October 18th. "Dynamite" was up 2% compared to last week's total viewership of 845,000, while the viewership among viewers 18-49 improved by 15% from last week's 0.26 rating.

As usual, "Dynamite's" strongest quarter-hour in both total viewership and the key demo was the first one, which saw Jon Moxley take on Jay Lethal in Continental Classic action. Viewership decreased from there, though it stayed above 800,000 until QH6, when it hit its nadir during the TBS Champioship match between Emi Sakura and Julia Hart. It picked up again for the promo segment involving Christian Cage and Adam Copeland (which is also the "Dynamite" segment with the highest views on YouTube) and the overrun featuring the end of Strickland vs. White. That match, Moxley vs. Lethal, and the MJF in-ring monologue and subsequent beatdown by "The Devil" and their masked assassins also cracked 100,000 views on YouTube as of Thursday afternoon.