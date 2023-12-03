Julia Hart Names AEW Women She Wants To Work With And A WWE Star She'd Like To Face

Julia Hart has had a lot of eyes on her since winning the TBS Championship at AEW Full Gear, but where are her eyes currently looking? During an interview with "The Five Count," Hart provided an answer, laying out a list of AEW women she's keen on squaring off with in the near future.

"I would just love to work anyone I haven't worked with yet," Hart said. "There's a lot of people still injured like Jamie Hayter, Thunder Rosa, or Serena Deeb that I would love to work with one day. I'd also love to work with Toni Storm one day too."

As Hart alluded to, the AEW women's division has faced a number of injuries over the last year, which has kept some notable names out of action. Jamie Hayter, for instance, has been sidelined since late May when she unceremoniously lost the AEW Women's Championship to Toni Storm at AEW Double or Nothing. The exact nature of Hayter's injuries has yet to be disclosed, but as of August, Hayter was not expected to return to the ring before early 2024. Despite the absence of a few key roster members, Hart remains hopeful that she will receive the opportunity to lock up with them someday — or in the case of Thunder Rosa, once again.

Outside of the AEW landscape, Hart identified former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee as one of her ultimate dream matches. In addition, Hart also suggested a potential bout against a performer of a similar surname. "Natalya [Neidhart would be a dream match] too. I think two Hart girls would be a really fun match," Hart said.

