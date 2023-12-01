Claudio Castagnoli Shares Dreams Of Taylor Swift Involvement With AEW All In 2024

AEW CEO Tony Khan recently revealed that Taylor Swift's concert schedule at Wembley Stadium next summer will affect his company's preparation for All In 2024. Khan noted that Wembley officials asked him if he could cut short his load-in time so the venue could accommodate more shows for Swift, which he admitted would prove expensive and double the workload for AEW.

Yet, Khan and others in AEW's roster are thrilled to share the Wembley stage with the world-renowned pop star. Among them is Claudio Castagnoli, who hopes for some sort of collaboration with Swift under the bright lights of London.

"I feel like Blackpool Combat Club coming out to 'Shake it Off' would be great," Castagnoli told "The Sun Sport" in a recent interview. "That would be quite something! I obviously think it's really cool because it's two very loyal fanbases within a span of a week. Two very different shows as well! If you're an AEW fan and a Taylor Swift fan, you can attend both within a week. That's just ... what a week!"

When asked if Swift could get physical in an AEW ring, Castagnoli praised the singer-songwriter for succeeding at everything she's pursued in her career — "I wouldn't put it past her!"

Castagnoli also suggested the possibility of his fellow BCC stablemate, Jon Moxley, walking out to a live performance of "Wild Thing" at Wembley Stadium. At the inaugural All In, some of the notable entrances included Chris Jericho performing "Judas" alongside Fozzy and "The Icon" Sting walking out to his old "Seek & Destroy" theme by Metallica. Saraya walked out to "We Will Rock You" by Queen in front of her family and friends in the U.K.