Chris Hero Reflects On Long History With AEW Star Claudio Castagnoli

Earlier this year, Chris Hero was officially brought aboard as a producer for All Elite Wrestling. In addition to his weekly backstage duties, Hero's arrival to AEW also granted him the opportunity to reunite with his former tag team partner, Claudio Castagnoli. Together, the duo served as members of the Kings of Wrestling stable, where they branched out to create their own tag team under the same name. During a recent episode of "AEW Unrestricted," Hero opened up about his long history with Castagnoli.

"I met Claudio Castagnoli in January of 2002. I probably would have met him the night prior at a show in Germany but it was a show in Switzerland for the Swiss Wrestling Federation and he teamed with his partner Ares. They were Swiss Money Holding. They were these Swiss Bankers and then I got to spend some time with Claudio and his partner," Hero said.

Around the time of their initial encounter, Hero noted that the European wrestling scene was void of several veteran presences, which compelled him to step up and hold training seminars across the continent himself. There, Hero supplied his knowledge to many up-and-coming performers, one of which was Castagnoli, whom Hero labeled as "one of the most dedicated" attendees he worked with. After Hero's seminar wrapped up, the two kept in touch through AOL's instant messaging service.