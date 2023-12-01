Several Names Reportedly Being Considered For Roman Reigns' WWE Royal Rumble Opponent

Roman Reigns' most recent defense of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship came on November 4, when he defeated LA Knight at Crown Jewel. Reigns is now being advertised for three upcoming "WWE SmackDown" events leading into the Royal Rumble next month. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, "a few names" are being considered for Reigns' opponent at that upcoming premium live event.

One is Randy Orton, who returned to action this past weekend at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. "The Viper," who had been out with an injury since May 2022 following an attack by The Bloodline, successfully teamed up with Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth "Freakin" Rollins against Drew McIntyre and The Judgment Day's Damian Priest, Finn Bálor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh in a WarGames match. He defeated Mysterio in singles action two nights later on "WWE Raw."

Two other wrestlers who, "on paper," according to WON, are likely being considered are Knight and Kevin Owens. However, the report mentions that Knight was "supposed to go in another direction as of last week." Meanwhile, Owens has been feuding with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller since recently switching from "Raw" to "SmackDown." Owens, who has a deep-rooted history with The Bloodline, previously challenged Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at last year's Royal Rumble event.