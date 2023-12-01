Jeff Hardy Opens Up About Feeling 'Like A Ghost' Backstage In WWE & AEW

Upon his return to AEW television, Jeff Hardy was reunited with his brother Matt Hardy as he, HOOK, and Isiah Kassidy attempted to fend off an attack from The Firm (Big Bill, Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty & Stokely Hathaway). Jeff's comeback eventually led AEW to book the eight men in a unique match called The Firm Deletion. Despite the hot start surrounding his return to AEW, Jeff believes his momentum has drastically cooled off since then. On an episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Jeff opened up about some of his frustrations toward his recent booking in AEW, comparing it to a similar situation he previously faced in WWE.

"When I first came back, it was pretty exciting. I didn't know what was going to be happening in the near future, but I think the last time I was in this extreme dimension of y'all's podcast, I said that in WWE I felt like I was a ghost just walking around backstage. Honestly, man, I kind of still feel like that at AEW, just because of not being involved in something cool," Jeff said. "I feel like there's something so special that we (Jeff and Matt) have within us to really bring out."

While specifics of their ideas weren't mentioned, Jeff did suggest that he may need to intensify his ego to surpass that of his "Antichrist of Professional Wrestling" character, which he famously portrayed in TNA Wrestling.

"It just feels like it's inevitable," Jeff said. "It feels so right. You got to create the moments yourself when you feel something you're so passionate about. Little by little, I think we're eventually going to get there."

As The Hardy Boyz aim to regain their traction in AEW, Jeff noted that he will first have to move past the sensation of feeling like a "goofy goober" when wearing his own t-shirt.

